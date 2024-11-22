Australian Dollar remains subdued as US Dollar appreciates ahead of PMI release

- The Australian Dollar loses ground as the US Dollar appreciates due to the rising likelihood of slower Fed rate cuts.
- Judo Bank Australian manufacturing activity improved in November but remained in contraction, while services activity slipped into negative territory.
- The US Dollar Index reached its fresh yearly high of 107.15 after the US Initial Jobless Claims released on Thursday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of mixed Judo Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from Australia on Friday. However, the AUD benefited from a hawkish outlook by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regarding future interest rate decisions.
The Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.4 in November from 47.3 in October, marking its 10th consecutive month of contraction, though the decline slowed to its weakest pace in six months. Meanwhile, the Services PMI fell to 49.6 from 51.0, signaling the first contraction in services activity in ten months.
Australia's four largest banks are predicting the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) first rate cut. Westpac has revised its forecast for the first cut to May, up from February. National Australia Bank (NAB) also expects the cut in May. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ are both cautiously forecasting a rate cut in February.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against a basket of major currencies, trades near 107.00, just below its fresh yearly high of 107.15 recorded on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthened after the release of the previous week's Initial Jobless Claims data.
Futures traders now assign a 57.8% probability to the Federal Reserve cutting rates by a quarter point, a decrease from approximately 72.2% last week, according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar appreciates due to hawkish RBA
- Traders await the flash US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment report scheduled to be released on Friday.
- The Judo Bank PMI Composite Output Index dropped to 49.4 in November from 50.2 in October, indicating a modest contraction in private sector output for the second time in three months.
- US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 213,000 for the week ending November 15, down from a revised 219,000 (previously 217,000) in the prior week and below the expected 220,000.
- The US Dollar gained ground due to the cautious remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Additionally, market expectations suggest that the incoming Donald Trump administration will spur inflation, thereby slowing the rate cut trajectory from the Fed, lending support to the Greenback.
- A Reuters poll indicated that nearly 90% of economists (94 out of 106) anticipate a 25bps cut in December, lowering the fed funds rate to 4.25%-4.50%. Economists predict shallower rate cuts in 2025 due to the risk of higher inflation from President-elect Trump's policies. The fed funds rate is forecasted to be 3.50%-3.75% by the end of 2025, which is 50bps higher than last month’s projection.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia's November Meeting Minutes indicated that the central bank’s board remains vigilant about the potential for further inflation, stressing the importance of maintaining a restrictive monetary policy. Although board members noted no "immediate need" to alter the cash rate, they kept options open for future adjustments, emphasizing that all possibilities remain on the table.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins stated on Wednesday that while more interest rate cuts are necessary, policymakers should proceed cautiously to avoid moving too quickly or too slowly, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman highlighted that inflation remained elevated over the past few months and stressed the need for the Fed to proceed cautiously with rate cuts.
- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that "tumbling iron ore prices and a softening labor market have impacted government revenue," following his Ministerial Statement on the economy on Wednesday. Chalmers outlined Australia's tough fiscal outlook, citing the weakening of China, a key trading partner, and the slowdown in the job market as contributing factors.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of imminent rate cuts, highlighting the economy's resilience, robust labor market, and persistent inflationary pressures. Powell remarked, "The economy is not sending any signals that we need to hurry to lower rates."
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar tests nine-day EMA above 0.6500
AUD/USD hovers near 0.6510 on Friday, with technical analysis of the daily chart pointing to a bearish outlook. The pair remains within a descending channel, and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits below 50, reinforcing the negative sentiment.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may target the lower boundary of the descending channel at 0.6360, followed by its yearly low of 0.6348, which reached August 5.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair faces resistance at the nine-day EMA of 0.6518 and the 14-day EMA of 0.6533. A break above these levels could diminish the bearish bias and pave the way for a rally toward the four-week high of 0.6687.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.10%
|0.36%
|0.57%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|0.46%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.16%
|0.36%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|-0.22%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|0.13%
|0.33%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.25%
|0.46%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.36%
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|0.21%
|-0.32%
|NZD
|-0.57%
|-0.46%
|-0.36%
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|-0.21%
|-0.53%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|0.07%
|0.32%
|0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Fri Nov 22, 2024 14:45 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 54.1
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water just above 1.0400 post-US data
Another sign of the good health of the US economy came in response to firm flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which in turn reinforced further the already strong performance of the US Dollar, relegating EUR/USD to the 1.0400 neighbourhood on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2520 on stronger Dollar
Poor results from the UK docket kept the British pound on the back foot on Thursday, hovering around the low-1.2500s in a context of generalized weakness in the risk-linked galaxy vs. another outstanding day in the Greenback.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged near $2,700
Persistent safe haven demand continues to prop up the march north in Gold prices so far on Friday, hitting new two-week tops past the key $2,700 mark per troy ounce despite extra strength in the Greenback and mixed US yields.
Geopolitics back on the radar
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine caused renewed unease in the markets this week. Putin signed an amendment to Russian nuclear doctrine, which allows Russia to use nuclear weapons for retaliating against strikes carried out with conventional weapons.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.