Australia inflation expectations rise to 0.3% in September

Australia inflation expectations rise to 0.3% in SeptemberBy Omkar Godbole
The Melbourne Institute's 12-month gauge of inflation expectations fell to 0.3% in September, following a reading of 0.1% in the previous month. The annualised inflation expectation number came-in at 2.5% vs. 2.6% previously. Trimmed mean also ticked higher to 0.3% m/m and 2.5% y/y.
However, workers are resigned to meager wage growth over the coming year. . Pay packets were expected to grow at an average 1.7 per cent in the year to next September, the poll found. That is unchanged from three months ago, but slightly below annual growth in the official Wage Price Index, at 1.9 per cent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.