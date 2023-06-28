AUD/USD tumbles to three-week lows near 0.6600

Share:

The Aussie is under pressure after the release of Australian inflation data.

The US Dollar is gaining momentum ahead of central bankers' panel.

The AUD/USD is approaching the 0.6600 support level, falling sharply for the second day in a row.

After a brief consideration around 0.6640, the AUD/USD resumed its decline and tumbled towards 0.6600, reaching fresh weekly lows. The pair was trading lower following Australian inflation data and more recently, due to the stronger US Dollar across the board during the weekend.

First Australian inflation, then a stronger Dollar

Inflation data from Australia came in below expectations, with the Monthly Consumer Price Index annual rate decelerating to 5.6% in May, below the market consensus of 6.1%. The Trimmed CPI also decelerated to 6.1% in May from 6.7% in April. These numbers weighed on rate hike expectations from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week and sent the Aussie down across the board.

The AUD/USD dropped to 0.6619 during the Asian session and then rebounded modestly. After moving around 0.6640, the pair recently broke to the downside due to a stronger US Dollar across the board, tumbling to 0.6603, the lowest level in three weeks. It remains under pressure trading near the lows.

Market participants are now awaiting a European Central Bank (ECB) panel at the Sintra Forum with the participation of Bank of England's Bailey, Bank of Japan's Ueda, ECB's Lagarde, and Fed's Powell. Hawkish expectations from the Fed and the ECB have been benefiting the USD and the EUR during the last sessions. EUR/AUD is up on Wednesday for the eighth consecutive day and is trading above 1.6500, the highest since early May.

Looking at 0.6600

The pair is moving with a clear bearish bias, looking for the next support area. If it breaks below 0.6600, the next support might be seen at the 0.6580 area, followed by 0.6550. On the upside, 0.6635 is the immediate resistance, followed by 0.6665.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6609 Today Daily Change -0.0077 Today Daily Change % -1.15 Today daily open 0.6686 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6719 Daily SMA50 0.6679 Daily SMA100 0.6709 Daily SMA200 0.6692 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6721 Previous Daily Low 0.667 Previous Weekly High 0.6886 Previous Weekly Low 0.6663 Previous Monthly High 0.6818 Previous Monthly Low 0.6458 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6701 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.669 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6664 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6642 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6613 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6715 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6743 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6766



