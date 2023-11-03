AUD/USD trades with modest intraday losses, hold above 0.6400 as traders keenly await US NFP

- AUD/USD moves away from over a one-month high touched on Thursday.
- The downtick lacks any fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
- Australian Retail Sales data does little to provide any impetus to the major.
- Traders now look to China’s Caixin Service PMI ahead of the US NFP report.
The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's late pullback from the 0.6455 area, or over a one-month high and remains under some selling pressure through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6420-0.6415 region, down over 0.10% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day winning streak.
The downtick, meanwhile, could be attributed to a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick amid some repositioning trade ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, due for release later during the early North American session. The popularly known NFP report, in particular wage growth figures, could influence market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Heading into the key data risk, expectations that the Fed may be done raising interest rates might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the safe-haven Greenback and act as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie. This, along with bets for more interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed that Australia’s Retail Sales, a measure of the country’s consumer spending, rose 0.2% QoQ in the third quarter as compared to a 0.6% drop in the previous quarter. The data, meanwhile, does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Next on tap is the release of Caixin China Services PMI, which could assist traders to grab short-term opportunities, though the immediate reaction is likely to be limited.
From a technical perspective, the previous day’s sustained strength and close above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), for the first time since July, adds credence to the positive outlook. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, a move towards testing the 100-day SMA hurdle, currently pegged just above the 0.6500 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair seems poised to end in the green for the third straight week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6427
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6357
|Daily SMA50
|0.6391
|Daily SMA100
|0.6519
|Daily SMA200
|0.6625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6456
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.627
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6464
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
