AUD/USD struggles to extend upside above 0.6600 ahead of Fed policy, Aussie Inflation data

- AUD/USD aims a stability above 0.6600 amid a busy week.
- The Fed is expected to maintain status-quo for fourth straight time.
- A decline in Australia’s inflation would provide some relief to the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair hovers near the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in the European session. The upside in the Aussie asset remains capped as investors have sidelined ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Australia’s Q4 inflation data.
S&P500 futures have posted nominal losses in the London session, portraying a cautious market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumps to near 103.64 as deepening geopolitical tensions have improved the safe-haven appeal however, 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 4.12%.
The uncertainty ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement could keep the USD Index upbeat. Investors see the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% for fourth straight time. Investors would look for whether Fed policymakers will maintain the “restrictive interest rates” narrative or will signal about potential rate-cut in March or May.
Till now, Fed policymakers have been arguing that interest rate-cuts are premature till they get confident that inflation will return to the 2% target in a sustainable manner. Premature rate-cuts could lead to a surge in the overall demand and henceforth prompt price pressures. Apart from the Fed policy, JOLTS Job Openings, ADP Employment Change and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
On the Australian Dollar front, investors await the inflation data, which will be published on Wednesday. Investors anticipate that price pressures were up by 0.8% in the last quarter of 2023 against 1.2% growth in the July-September quarter. Easing price pressures would offer some relief to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6652
|Daily SMA50
|0.666
|Daily SMA100
|0.6528
|Daily SMA200
|0.6578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6635
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0850 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD trades on the defensive below 1.0850 on Monday. The negative shift seen in risk mood on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2700
GBP/USD lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2700 area after edging higher in the early European session on Monday. Ahead of the Fed and the BoE's monetary policy announcements later in the week, the cautious market mood limits the pair's upside.
Gold price clings to gains amid escalating tensions in Middle East, focus remains on Fed
Gold price draws some support from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sliding US bond yields also benefit the XAU/USD, though a further upside seems limited.
Bitcoin price could recover to $45,000 as addresses with less than 1 BTC likely bottomed out
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Week ahead: What are the markets watching this week?
Not only do the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE) claim the central bank spotlight —both of which are anticipated to hold the line— plenty of macro market movers will grace the economic calendar throughout the week.