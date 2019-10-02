AUD/USD steadies near 0.6700, looks to close the day flat

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index drops to 99 area amid falling Treasury bond yields.
  • Private sector employment data from the United States disappoints.
  • Coming up: Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and trade balance data from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair rebounded modestly in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retraced its daily drop that caused the pair to touch its lowest level in nearly a decade at 0.6672. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6702.

The dovish tone that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adopted in its monetary policy statement on Tuesday after announcing 25 basis points cut to its policy rate weighed on the AUD.

However, resurfacing recession fears in the United States (US) amid dismal macroeconomic data releases caused the US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and hurt the Greenback. The US Dollar Index erased all of its weekly gains and is now testing the 99 handle, losing 0.15% on the day.

The US economy is showing sings of a slowdown

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed that the economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted at its stronger pace in ten years. Furthermore, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in its monthly report on Wednesday revealed that the employment in the private sector rose 135,000 in September and fell short of the market expectation of 140,000.

On Thursday, the Services and Composite PMI published jointly by Markit Economics and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the trade balance data.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6702
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.68
Daily SMA100 0.6878
Daily SMA200 0.6992
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6776
Previous Daily Low 0.6671
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6736
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6658
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6823
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6869

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations

EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950 after ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.

USD/JPY News

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.

Gold News

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures