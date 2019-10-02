AUD/USD steadies near 0.6700, looks to close the day flat

- US Dollar Index drops to 99 area amid falling Treasury bond yields.
- Private sector employment data from the United States disappoints.
- Coming up: Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and trade balance data from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair rebounded modestly in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retraced its daily drop that caused the pair to touch its lowest level in nearly a decade at 0.6672. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6702.
The dovish tone that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adopted in its monetary policy statement on Tuesday after announcing 25 basis points cut to its policy rate weighed on the AUD.
However, resurfacing recession fears in the United States (US) amid dismal macroeconomic data releases caused the US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and hurt the Greenback. The US Dollar Index erased all of its weekly gains and is now testing the 99 handle, losing 0.15% on the day.
The US economy is showing sings of a slowdown
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed that the economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted at its stronger pace in ten years. Furthermore, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in its monthly report on Wednesday revealed that the employment in the private sector rose 135,000 in September and fell short of the market expectation of 140,000.
On Thursday, the Services and Composite PMI published jointly by Markit Economics and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the trade balance data.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.68
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950 after ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.