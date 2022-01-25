AUD/USD stable in 0.7140 area as hot CPI numbers shield Aussie from equity market losses

- AUD/USD is stable in the 0.7140 area on Tuesday after Monday’s brief dip below 0.7100.
- Hotter than expected Australian CPI data is helping shield AUD from further risk appetite-related losses as US equities slide.
After coming within a whisker of hitting the December 20 lows just above 0.7080 on Monday but then subsequently recovering back to the 0.7150 area as Wall Street recovered, AUD/USD has remained resilient and trades flat near 0.7140 on Tuesday. That despite sentiment in US equity markets taking a turn for the worse again, which weighed on the pair this time on Monday. Stronger than expected headline US Consumer Confidence figures for January have also not been able to weigh substantially on the pair that has held in the 0.7120-0.7160ish ranges for most of Tuesday’s session thus far.
The Aussie is finding support following a hotter than expected Q4 2021 Consumer Price Inflation report out of Australia that showed the headline rate rising from 3.0% in Q3 to 3.5% versus forecasts for a rise to 3.2%. Importantly, the RBA’s Trimmed Mean measure of inflation rose to 2.6% from 2.1%, much larger than the expected jump to 2.4%, putting core inflationary pressures back above the midpoint of the RBA’s 2-3% target range two years earlier than the central bank forecast. The data helped to stoke RBA tightening bets, thus helping to underpin the Aussie and shield it from the risk appetite-related downside being seen in its antipodean counterpart NZD on Tuesday.
Despite current RBA guidance that there will be no rate hikes until late-2023/2024, money market futures are now nearly pricing a 15bps rate hike in full by May. “Next week the RBA will likely end its QE and bring forward the timing it expects to begin raising rates from late-2023/2024 (according to its current forecasts) to firmly into 2023” noted analysts at Credit Agricole. “At this stage, the RBA is unlikely to give up its forecast of no rate hikes in 2022 until it sees wages data in February” the analysts added.
If the RBA’s meeting next week underwhelms market expectations for a hawkish shift and a signal for rate hikes in 2022, that suggests downside risks for AUD/USD, a cross already hampered recently by deteriorating risk appetite and a strengthening dollar. Bears will be looking for a more sustained break below 0.7100 in the coming days/weeks which would open the door to a move towards December lows at 0.7000.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7138
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7188
|Daily SMA100
|0.7275
|Daily SMA200
|0.741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD corrects higher during the American session, remains bearish
The EUR/USD is falling on Tuesday, on its way to the lowest daily close in a month, clearly below 1.1300. The dollar remains strong ahead of the FOMC meeting and amid volatility and risk aversion across financial markets.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold hits levels above $1850 for the first time in two months and retreats
A quick drop in US yields boosted XAU/USD that jumped from $1840 to $1853, reaching the highest level since November 19. It then pulled back all the way to $1840 and now is approaching the $1850 area again.
Shiba Inu hits point of max pain, targets $0.000035
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could have bottomed out.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.