AUD/USD stabilises just above 0.7100 amid better risk tone, eyes key Fed/RBA meetings next week

- Better risk appetite and more favourable commodity market conditions is helping the risk/commodity-sensitive Aussie resist the buck’s latest advances.
- AUD/USD pared earlier losses and is back to trading above 0.7100, though still a tad lower on the day.
- Ahead of next week’s Fed and RBA meetings, bears are eyeing annual lows just under 0.7000.
Better risk appetite in US equity markets and stabilisation in the broader commodity complex is helping the risk and commodity-sensitive Aussie resist the US dollar’s latest advances and is outperforming the likes of the euro, pound and yen. AUD/USD was last trading just above the 0.7100 level, down about 0.3% on the day, having pared earlier losses that saw the pair hit its lowest levels since early February in the 0.7060s.
FX volatility remains elevated with the US dollar the clear winner and, though better on Thursday, the general tone to risk appetite in recent weeks has been weak as investors fret about weakening global growth, central bank tightening, geopolitics and China lockdown risks. Regarding growth fears, US Q1 GDP numbers released earlier in the session weren't pretty and showed a surprise drop in output, though analysts put this down to surging imports and a slowing of inventory building.
Nonetheless, against this backdrop, many AUD/USD bears will continue to target a test of sub-0.7000 annual lows in the coming weeks. The Fed will likely hike interest rates by 50 bps next week, will likely signal that further 50 bps moves are coming and will announce plans on monetary tightening. This could easily keep the USD rally going, analysts suspect.
But one fact that might make a breakout below 0.7000 a little more difficult to muster is the fact that the RBA might also be raising interest rates next week, more than one month earlier than expected by most analysts just one week ago. Wednesday’s spicey Q1 2022 Australian Consumer Price Inflation numbers are the reason for the hawkish shift in policy expectations.
A 15 bps rate hike to 0.25% is now fully priced in and rates seen ending the year at 2.5%, roughly in line with where the Fed has interest rates. Should the RBA live up to or even exceed the hawkish hype, this lessens the argument for AUD/USD to head lower in the near term, suggesting 0.7000 could become a key area of support.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7104
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.7126
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7356
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7191
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
