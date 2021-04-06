AUD/USD sits at ten-day highs above 0.7650 as US dollar tumbles with yields

- AUD/USD extended the correction above 0.7650, with eyes on 0.7700.
- RBA stood pat, the DXY resumed declines alongside the Treasury yields.
- Stronger US jobs data failed to impress, as focus shifts to the Fed minutes.
AUD/USD is consolidating near ten-day highs above 0.7650, eyeing a test of the 0.7700 barrier, as the US dollar remains vulnerable amid a three-day sell-off in the Treasury yields.
The aussie picked up fresh bids in the mid-American trading and rallied as high as 0.7669, as the downtrend in the US dollar resumed after the 10-year rates on the markets tumbled below 1.70% level once again.
Despite a negative close on Wall Street indices, the higher-yielding aussie managed to hold onto its intraday gains. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) upward revision to the global growth forecast for the second time in three months amid covid vaccine optimism partly aided the rally in the major.
Meanwhile, upbeat US JOLTS job opening data failed to offer any respite to the dollar bulls, as the Treasuries continued to draw bids ahead of the FOMC minutes, keeping the bearish pressure intact on the yields and the greenback.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced no changes to its monetary policy decision earlier in the day, maintaining its pledged to keep the accommodative policy until its employment and inflation goals are achieved.
Heading into Wednesday, the economic calendar remains sparse for Asia and therefore, the focus shifts to the US docket, with the goods trade balance and the FOMC minutes on the cards. In the meantime, the dynamics in the dollar and yields will continue to remain the main market motors.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7683
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7641
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance and nears 1.1900
The shared currency took advantage of a falling dollar, with EUR/USD trading at fresh two-week highs in the 1.1870 region. Eyes on services output.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD back in the $1740s as dollar and yields slide
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been firmly on the front foot in recent trade, having recently lept back into the $1740s, an impressive recovery from last week’s $1680ish lows.
GRT at risk of plummeting as whales go into a selling frenzy
The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending channel for the past week, but it is at risk of a significant correction as on-chain metrics turn in favor of the bears.
US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Stronger growth in US to spill over positively for global outlook
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US decided to go big with COVID-19 relief measures given concerns about long-term economic scarring, as reported by Reuters.