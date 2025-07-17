1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned mildly negative on AUD yesterday (16 Jul, spot at 0.6520), indicating that 'there has been a tentative buildup in momentum, and AUD is likely to edge lower to 0.6480.' We also indicated that 'to maintain the momentum buildup, AUD must hold below the ‘strong resistance’ level, currently at 0.6575.' There is no change in our view."

24-HOUR VIEW: "AUD fell sharply to a low of 0.6508 two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, when AUD was at 0.6520, we pointed out that 'the sharp drop looks overstretched, but there is a chance for AUD to test 0.6500.' We added, 'the major support at 0.6480 is unlikely to come into view, and resistance levels are at 0.6540 and 0.6555.' Our view was not wrong, as AUD dropped to a low of 0.6496 and then bounced to a high of 0.6554. AUD traded on a soft note in the early Asian trade today, and there is a chance for it test 0.6480. Based on the current momentum, AUD is unlikely to be able to break below 0.8480. Today’s resistance levels are at 0.6530 and 0.6550."

There is a chance for Australian Dollar (AUD) to test 0.6480 against US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in momentum; AUD is likely to edge lower to 0.6480, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.