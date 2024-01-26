AUD/USD recovers to near 0.6600 as sentiment remains upbeat ahead of US core PCE data

- AUD/USD bounces back to near 0.6600 on improved market sentiment.
- Investors await the US core PCE data for fresh guidance on interest rates.
- Australian inflation is anticipated to soften to 4.3% in the last quarter of 2023.
The AUD/USD pair rebounds to near the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in the late London session. The Aussie asset recovers as appeal for risk-perceived currencies ahead of the United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for December, which will be released at 13:30 GMT.
S&P500 futures have recovered majority of losses generated in the Asian session, portraying a sharp revival in the risk-appetite of investors. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen to near 103.38 after failing to recapture the monthly high of 103.82. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 4.11%.
Market sentiment is improving despite investors see the Federal reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates from May instead of March amid resilient US economy. The US economy grew at a robust pace of 3.3% in the last quarter of 2023, which itself is encouraging for growth prospects in 2024. This will allow Fed policymakers to avoid rush for commencing the ‘rate-cut’ campaign.
Meanwhile, investors await fresh guidance for the interest rate outlook, which would be offered by the US core PCE price index data. As per the estimates, monthly core PCE was up by 0.2% against slight increase of 0.1% in November. The annual inflation gauge rose at a slower pace of 3% vs. former growth rate of 3.2%.
On the Australian Dollar front, investors await the Q4 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release next week. Price pressures are anticipated to soften significantly to 4.3% from 5.4% reading in the July-September quarter, which will provide some relief to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6663
|Daily SMA50
|0.6659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6526
|Daily SMA200
|0.6578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6525
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
