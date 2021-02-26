AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers await acceptance below 50-SMA to target 0.7800

- AUD/USD risks further falls as technical set up remains bearish.
- Bears extend control after the rising wedge breakdown on the 4H chart.
- 100-SMA at 0.7782 is on the sellers’ radars, as the RSI looks vulnerable.
The sharp correction in AUD/USD from three-year highs of 0.8008 extends into early European trading this Friday.
The long positions unwinding continues, as the returns on the US Treasury yields appear more attractive amid ongoing reflation trade.
From a short-term technical perspective, the sell-off in the major gained momentum after the price confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the four-hour chart in the last US session.
The selling pressure intensified in the overnight trades, as the bears took out the 50-simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7850.
Sellers await acceptance below 50-SMA on a four-hour candlestick closing basis in order to target the 0.7800 round figure.
The next relevant support of the upward-sloping 100-SMA at $0.7782 could limit the declines.
The bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) also backs the case for additional downside.
To the upside, recapturing the 50-SMA support now resistance is critical in order to unleash further recovery gains.
Further up, the bearish 21-SMA at 0.7914 could be a tough nut to crack for the AUD bulls.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.7865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7751
|Daily SMA50
|0.7713
|Daily SMA100
|0.7496
|Daily SMA200
|0.728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8008
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7878
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
