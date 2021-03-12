AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses Biden-backed gains from 100-SMA on “sell the fact”

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low following its U-turn from 0.7801.

Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond key support confluence keeps buyers hopeful.

US President Joe Biden tried to spread optimism but couldn’t offer anything new.

AUD/USD takes offers around intraday low of 0.7769, currently down 0.23% around 0.7773, during the early Friday. In doing so, the quote reverses the early-day pick-up to the week’s top as 100-SMA guards immediate upside.

It should be noted though that the losses are likely to find tough support around 0.7740, comprising 200-SMA and an ascending support line from Tuesday, amid bullish MACD.

If at all the AUD/USD sellers conquer the key support, which is less likely, “double bottoms” around the monthly low of 0.6620 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the pair’s run-up beyond the 0.7800 needs to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement level of late February to early March downside, close to 0.7815, to recall the AUD/USD buyers.

Also acting as the upside filters is the monthly top surrounding 0.7840 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7860.

Overall, AUD/USD remains upbeat but intermediate pullback can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish