AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie vulnerable near two-month lows, trades sub-0.6800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The AUD/USD currency pair remains under selling pressure near two-month lows. 
  • Bear targets can be located near 0.6725 and 0.6676 levels. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
Since the start of January, the market has been dropping sharply. The bias remains in favor of bears and a conclusive break below the 0.6753 support could yield further weakness towards the 0.6725 and 0.6676 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 0.6775, 0.6796 and 0.6834 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6755
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.6759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6894
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6843
Daily SMA200 0.6877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6829
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6889
Previous Weekly Low 0.6817
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

