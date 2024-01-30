AUD/USD likely to hold close to current levels at 0.6600 on a one-month view – Rabobank

AUD/USD hovers around the 0.6600 level. Economists at Rabobank analyze Aussie’s outlook.
AUD/USD to trend towards 0.7000 at the end of the year
Amid speculation that fresh RBA forecasts could imply that it could take CPI inflation a little longer to return to target than previously estimated, market rates are suggesting that the RBA is likely to remain more hawkish on policy than either the Fed or the ECB. At first sight, this should be supportive for AUD/USD. However, in our view, the market is likely to continue pricing out some of the Fed rate cuts that had been anticipated for the first half of this year. This suggests scope for a firmer USD near term.
We maintain a forecast that AUD/USD is likely to hold close to current levels at 0.6600 on a one-month view.
We expect AUD/USD to trend towards 0.7000 at the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after German and EU GDP data
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The data from the Euro area showed that the Eurozone GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q4, while the German economy contracted by 0.2% in the same period, as expected.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2700, focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate losses below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. A cautious mood and a steady US Dollar are pressurizing the pair. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key US jobs and sentiment data.
Gold price advances as Middle East tensions escalate, Fed policy in spotlight
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues to advance amid the escalating Middle East crisis as US President Joe Biden has pledged to retaliate for unmanned aerial drone attacks on US service personnel near northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to edge lower in December extending downtrend
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the BLS. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in December, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.