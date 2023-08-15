- AUD/USD turns lower for the sixth straight day and slides back closer to the YTD low.
- China’s economic woes continue to exert pressure on the Aussie amid a bullish USD.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike push US bond yields higher and underpin the buck.
The AUD/USD pair fades an intraday bullish spike to the 0.6520 region and retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the early part of the European session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6470 area, down for the sixth straight day and well within the striking distance of the YTD trough touched on Monday.
The initial market reaction to a surprise rate cut by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) fizzles out rather quickly on the back of concerns that China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed after a brisk start in the first quarter. The fears were further fueled by another round of disappointing macro data from China – including Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Fixed Asset Investment and the urban unemployment rate. This, in turn, undermines the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD), which, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), continues to exert some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, trades just below its highest level in more than two months and remains supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. The outlook pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a nine-month peak and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the buck. The Aussie bulls, meanwhile, seem unimpressed by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) August meeting minutes, which showed that policymakers saw a "credible path" back to the inflation target with the current cash rates at 4.1%.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with a confirmed bearish double-top breakdown, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Some follow-through selling below mid-0.6400s, or the lowest level since November 2022 set the previous day, will reaffirm the negative bias and pave the way for an extension of a one-month-old downtrend. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring monthly Retail Sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Index, later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader risk should provide a fresh impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6468
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6697
|Daily SMA100
|0.668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6507
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6454
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.