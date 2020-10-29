AUD/USD ignores Aussie data, keeps gains as S&P500 futures rise

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD remains bid after Australia reports an above-forecast drop in Q3 imported inflation.
  • Australia's consumer confidence fell in the third quarter, but at a slower rate.
  • The Aussie dollar remains focused on the S&P 500 futures.

AUD/USD is paying little heed to crucial Aussie economic data released soon before press time and keeping moderate gains, tracking signs of risk reset in the US stock futures. 

Australia's consumer confidence published by the National Australia Bank (NAB) improved to -10 in the third quarter from the preceding quarter's -15. However, both the import and export price indices fell more than expected in the third quarter, overshadowing the slight uptick in consumer confidence. 

While the Import Price Index fell by 3.5% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, the Export Price Index declined by 5.1%. The data comes a day after Australia reported a rise in the Consumer Price Index in the third quarter. 

However, all these data releases are unlikely to deter the Reserve Bank of Australia from providing additional stimulus next month, given the resurgence of coronavirus is threatening to derail the global economic recovery. 

That said, the AUD/USD could extend the moderate gains seen at press time if the stock markets regain poise. The currency pair is trading at 0.7067, representing a 0.30% gain on the day alongside a 0.8% rise in the S&P 500 futures. 

The US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, extending the weekly decline on coronavirus fears, strengthening the demand for the safe-haven US dollar

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7067
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 0.7045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7192
Daily SMA100 0.711
Daily SMA200 0.6798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7158
Previous Daily Low 0.7038
Previous Weekly High 0.7159
Previous Weekly Low 0.702
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7201
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7243

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

