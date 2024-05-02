AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6500 on weaker US Dollar

The AUD/USD pair extends recovery around 0.6525 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held its interest rates steady at 5.25–5.50% at its meeting on Wednesday, citing a “lack of further progress” in getting inflation back down to its 2% target. The Greenback edges lower after the monetary policy meeting on the Fed's cautious stance on its future trajectory. The US Fed kept its benchmark short-term borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25%-5.50%, as widely expected. During the press conference, Fed Chair Powell emphasized the progress on inflation has stalled recently and it would take longer than previously thought before the Fed had the confidence that inflation would move toward its 2% target. Powell stated that if hiring stayed strong and “inflation is moving sideways,” that “would be a case in which it would be appropriate to hold off on rate cuts.” This, in turn, might boost the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside of AUD/USD. Elsewhere, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in worse than estimated, falling to 49.2 in April from March's expansionary reading of 50.3. Meanwhile, ADP Employment Change showed an increase of 192,000 jobs in April from the upwardly revised March figure of 208,000, beating the 175,000 expected. Finally, the JOLTS Job Openings dropped to 8.488 million in March from 8.813 million in the previous reading, marking the lowest level of job openings reported. On the Aussie front, Australia’s March retail sales were weaker than expected, dropping by 0.4% MoM in March from the previous reading of a 0.3% rise. This data dampened recent speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next move in interest rates might be up.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.