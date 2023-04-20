AUD/USD hits weekly highs at 0.6770; Aussie outperforms

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Australian Dollar outperforms during the American session.
  • US Dollar loses momentum after US economic data. 
  • AUD/USD breaks short-term resistance, tests 0.6770. 

The AUD/USD broke above 0.6740/45 and jumped to 0.6771, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair then pulled ack and is hovering around 0.6755, holding firm to daily gains. 

The initial boost came from a weaker US Dollar, following the release of US economic data. Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed came in below expectations. US yields are falling. The 10-year yield falls almost 2% and is at 3.52%, a four-day low. The DXY is down by 0.17% after spending most of the day in positive ground. 

The Australian Dollar is outperforming during the American session. The AUD/NZD is up by a hundred pips, above 1.0900, at the highest level since late February. EUR/AUD dropped to 1.6220, the lowest level in two weeks. 

Short-term outlook 

The AUD/USD is above the 0.6740 area, that has become the initial support. While above, the pair could keep testing the 0.6770 zone, the last defense for 0.6800. While above 0.6740, the bias is to the upside. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6753
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 0.6713
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6699
Daily SMA50 0.6735
Daily SMA100 0.68
Daily SMA200 0.6744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6741
Previous Daily Low 0.669
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.662
Previous Monthly High 0.6784
Previous Monthly Low 0.6564
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.671
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.674
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6766
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6791

 

 

