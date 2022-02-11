AUD/USD finds some support near 0.7100, remains well offered amid stronger USD/risk-off

- AUD/USD witnessed heavy selling on Friday and moved further away from a three-week high.
- Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike continued underpinning the USD and exerted pressure.
- The risk-off mood also contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair recovered a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading around the 0.7130-0.7125 region, still down over 0.50% for the day.
The pair extended the overnight sharp pullback from the vicinity of mid-0.7200s, or a three-week high and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on the last day of the week. The US dollar gained strong positive traction and remained well supported by firming expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. This, along with the risk-off impulse, further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair.
The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Thursday reinforced speculations that the Fed will adopt a more aggressive policy stance and bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Adding to this, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called for 100 bps rate hikes over the next three FOMC policy meetings. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond the 2.0% threshold for the first time since August 2019 and underpinned the buck.
The selloff in the bond markets triggered a fresh bout of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a generally weaker tone across the equity markets. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and further benefitted the greenback. However, retreating US bond yields capped gains for the USD and assisted the AUD/USD pair to find some support near the 0.7100 round-figure mark, though the attempted recovery lacked follow-through.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Prelim University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7127
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7167
|Daily SMA100
|0.7249
|Daily SMA200
|0.7368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1400 on broad dollar strength
EUR/USD continues to push lower after dropping below 1.1400 as the greenback preserves its strength on Friday. Stronger-than-expected inflation data from the US and hawkish comments from Fed's Bullard lifted US T-bond yields, providing a boost to the dollar. Eyes on UOM Consumer Sentiment Index and Fed's Monetary Policy Report.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot after UK data, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to edge lower toward 1.3500 in the early European session as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK GDP grew by 1% in Q4, compared to market expectation of 1.1%, and Industrial Production expanded by 0.4% on a yearly basis.
Gold remains ‘buy-the-dip’ while above $1,815
Gold price licks its wounds, in the aftermath of hotter US inflation. The US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as the dollar rockets on hefty and faster Fed rate hike expectations. However, a pause in the yields' rally may offer support to gold bulls.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.