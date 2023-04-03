AUD/USD finds intermediate cushion near 0.6660, US PMI and RBA policy highs limelight

- AUD/USD has built an intermediate cushion near 0.6660, further downside looks likely.
- Federal Reserve is expected to remain hawkish as higher oil prices have propelled US inflation expectations.
- Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike rates further to 3.80% as inflation is extremely skewed from desired levels.
- AUD/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern whose neckline was placed from 0.6660.
AUD/USD has gauged an intermediate cushion around 0.6660 after a downside move in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has attempted a decent recovery but is likely to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the release of United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh impetus. The Australian Dollar would face enormous volatility as investors are preparing for the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which will be announced on Tuesday.
S&P500 futures are auctioning in a negative trajectory in the early European session amid higher oil prices propelled by fears of further oil production cuts by OPEC+, portraying a risk-aversion theme. The burden of higher oil prices will be transferred to producers, which will force them to hike the prices of offerings at factory gates. Eventually, households would be the major victim, which might result in weaker retail demand.
The demand for US government bonds has tumbled amid fresh fears of a rebound in global inflation inspired by higher oil prices. The 10-year US Treasury yields have scaled to near 3.52%.
US Dollar scales higher as Federal Reserve to remain hawkish ahead
A bumper upside move has been recorded in the US Dollar as heightened oil prices are likely to share serious consequences ahead. Various economies were struggling to get on track after a year of stubborn inflation. And now higher oil prices are expected to weaken the efforts yet made to tame sticky inflation. This has supported the US Dollar as the Federal Reserve (Fed) would look for continuing its policy-tightening program to neutralize oil-inspired inflationary pressures. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the odds for a 25bp rate hike to 5.00-5.25% for May monetary policy meeting have soared above 61%.
Going forward, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data will keep investors busy. According to the consensus, the Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline marginally to 47.5 from the former release of 47.7. Investors should be aware that the US Manufacturing PMI has remained below 50.0 consecutively in the past four months.
From the US Manufacturing PMI gamut, New Orders Index would hog the limelight as it provides cues about the manufacturing outlook. The forward demand for the manufacturing sector is expected to contract significantly to 44.6 vs. the prior release of 47.00.
One more 25 bps rate hike looks likely from Reserve Bank of Australia
The Australian Dollar remained volatile in the Asian session after the IHS Markit reported weak Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data has landed at 50.0, lower than the consensus of 51.7 and the former release of 51.5. Being the leading trading partner of China, the Australian Dollar was impacted by a decline in the scale of manufacturing activities in the Chinese economy.
For now, the spotlight has shifted to the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will be announced on Tuesday. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is expected to hike rates further by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.80%. Australian monthly inflation indicator has softened to 6.8% in February from its peak of 8.4% recorded in December. The presence of evidence conveying a sharp drop in Australian inflation won’t be sufficient to force RBA policymakers to go steady on interest rates.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates an explosion of the prolonged consolidation and results in a bearish reversal, formed on an hourly scale. The neckline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 29 low at 0.6661 has been smashed.
A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6696 indicated more weakness ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has dropped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, showing no signs of divergence and no evidence of an oversold situation.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6663
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6819
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6738
|Previous Daily Low
|0.667
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6793
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0800 as US Dollar firms up ahead of ISM
EUR/USD is extending losses below 1.0800 in the early European morning. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuels oil price rally and stokes up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2300 amid US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure below 1.2300 early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold price: Tide turns in favor of bears amid inflation fears Premium
Gold price is meandering in multi-day lows near the $1,950 level early Monday, as sellers take a breather before the next push lower. Gold price is extending Friday’s sell-off from near the $1,990 region amid the ongoing recovery in the United States Dollar (USD).
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.