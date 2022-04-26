- AUD/USD bulls correcting from the lows of the daily drop.
- The greenback is under pressure and has been faded from near to two-year highs.
AUD/USD is perky in mid-day Tokyo as the US dollar is faded following a strong performance at the start of the week. At 0.7226, AUD/USD is 0.56% higher and counting. The pair has rallied from a low of 0.7169 and has reached a high of 0.7228.
The US dollar has benefitted from a risk-off start this week and it rallied vs. a basket of rivals, as measured by the DXY index. The index hit a two-year high as investors moved away from risk assets in fear of the knock- effect of the Chinese lockdowns pertaining to the covid spread. Not only that, the Ukraine crisis is a dark cloud over markets as are the prospects of rapidly increasing inflation pressures and interest rates.
''Recent Fed rhetoric is strongly suggestive of a string of back-to-back 50bp hikes so as to get the fed funds rate back to neutral expeditiously,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''The market is pricing almost 4-straight 50bp hikes at the May, June, July, and September meetings. Fed Chair Powell says markets are factoring in Fed communications and are reacting appropriately.''
As for Ukraine, the Aussie trees as a proxy to the commodity markets and the nation's distance from the conflict had been a positive for the currency initially. However, despite the prospects of higher prices and a trade balance surplus which would be expected to continue supporting AUD, the commodity market is also absorbing China’s growth concerns with energy and metals facing some considerable bearish momentum. For instance, Iron ore, Australia’s main export, plunged below $140/t at the start of the week.
''Tangshan is under lockdown, which is a key concern for steel production. Investors are also reassessing the impact of infrastructure investments on the property market. Property indicators are still negative, while construction activity is slowing due to lockdowns,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Another troubling feature in the FX space is the yen sinking to a 20-year low against the US dollar last week. There has been some relief this week but there are concerns over the potential volatility this could cause in US Treasury markets and more broadly global financial markets which could hurt the Aussie for its high beta status to equities.
AUD/USD technical analysis
Bulls step in and a correction towards the prior lows could be on the cards for the days ahead. A 38.2% Fibonacci level through 0.7250 would be a reasonable target for the bulls in the first instance, mitigating some of the price imbalance left behind from the daily sell-off.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.7177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7434
|Daily SMA50
|0.7358
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7257
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7134
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce above 1.0700 ahead of US Durable Goods
EUR/USD has witnessed a minute bounce after nosediving to near 1.0700. The ECB will move to rate hike measures after concluding the APP. The greenback will remain strengthened on a prolonged liquidity shrinking plan.
GBP/USD: Bulls guarding weekly support, eyes on correction
GBP/USD is an interesting schematic on the charts. Following a negative start to the week, where the weekly chart has extended further to the downside, there are now prospects of a meaningful correction.
Gold revives minutely from $1,900, sees downside to $1,880 on hawkish Fed
Gold is showing a dead cat bounce at around $1,900 after a juggernaut downside move. The precious metal has witnessed an intense sell-off after failing to sustain above the round level support of $1,950.00 last week.
Bitcoin price looks like a scalpers market; here are the levels to be aware of
Bitcoin price could go for a countertrend rally. The risky countertrend move could unfold impulsive as wave C of B. Bitcoin price could continue to fake out traders as Smart Money has completed a successful liquidity hunt two Mondays in a row.
What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings
Twitter is set to announce its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday and some analysts expect the microblogging platform to again incur losses on the back of its increased infrastructure and marketing spending amid tight competition.