AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6730 as RBA looks to stretch rates further

- AUD/USD has scaled above 0.6730 after a recovery move ahead of the RBA policy.
- A fifth consecutive 25 bps rate hike to 3.60% is expected from the RBA.
- US Labor market data could be resilient as consumer spending was extremely solid in February.
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6730 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to add gains further as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce the interest rate decision. The RBA is expected to continue its policy tightening spell further to sharpen its monetary tools in the battle against soaring inflation.
Last week, the Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) softened significantly to 7.4% for January from the multi-decade high of 8.4%. Australian inflation has remained highly sticky and has not reacted as expected to the higher rates by the RBA. Therefore, RBA Governor Philip Lowe is expected to restrict monetary policy further in achieving price stability.
Analysts at Standard Chartered are of the view that “A 25 bps hike to 3.60%. We recently revised the terminal rate to 4.10% from 3.50% previously. Specifically, the central bank is to hike by 25 bps each in March, April, and May. Trimmed mean CPI inflation eased to 1.7% QoQ in Q4-2022 from 1.9% QoQ in Q3 – still far too high. Inflation pressures are also very broad – we estimate that 84% of items in the CPI basket are rising by more than 3% YoY. These factors raise risks of a 50 bps hike in March.”
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed barricades around 104.40 and is continuing its downside move toward the critical support of 104.10. S&P500 futures have added some gains in the early Asian session after a choppy Monday, portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The 10-year US Treasury yields look set to reclaim the 4% figure ahead.
Going forward, the US Dollar will dance to the tunes of the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (Feb) data, which will release on Wednesday. The economic data is expected to improve to 195K, lower than the former released of 105K. US Labor market data could be resilient as consumer spending has remained solid in February, which could propel the demand for more talent to address fresh demand for goods and services.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.673
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6854
|Daily SMA50
|0.6898
|Daily SMA100
|0.6749
|Daily SMA200
|0.6792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6726
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6838
EUR/USD fails to break above 1.0700 and retreats toward 1.0660 Premium
EUR/USD trimmed gains late on Monday after losing momentum near the 1.0700 area. The Euro was among the biggest gainers on a relatively quiet first day of the week. Volatility is set to increase ahead of central bank meetings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold retreats ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Testimony
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,847 after reversing from the highest levels in three weeks. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key data/events, as well as a rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields.
SEC takes emergency action against $100-million fraud scheme operator BKCoin
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been tailing the crypto market keenly for the last few years. As a result, enforcement actions every now and then have emerged, with the previous three years noting a significant increase in the same. The SEC took another such action this week.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.