AUD/USD defends 0.6360 support as Aussie-China trade relations improve

- AUD/USD defends the 0.6360 support as China opens for business with Australia.
- The market mood remains cautious as global economies have been exposed to economic turmoil.
- The resilient US service sector indicates a stable consumer spending momentum that might make inflation more stubborn.
The AUD/USD pair attempts recovery after defending the crucial support of 0.6360 after China’s Premier Li Qiang cited that the economy is willing to work with Australia to jointly safeguard peace, and stability in Asia-Pacific. Opening of the Chinese economy to Australia will provide it with a larger market to expand operations.
S&P500 futures demonstrate some losses generated in Europe, portraying a risk-off market mood. US equities were heavily sold on Wednesday after upbeat ISM Services PMI indicates that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates higher for a very long period. In spite of US economic resilience, the Fed is widely expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged for the remaining year.
As per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders see a 93% chance for interest rates to remain unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% in the September policy meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades inside Wednesday’s range but is expected to deliver more gains amid a dampened market mood. Investors are funding into the US Dollar to avoid risks of global economic turmoil. The US service sector which accounts for two-thirds of the economy turned out resilient, which indicates a stable consumer spending momentum that might make inflation more stubborn.
Meanwhile, investors await the April-June quarter Unit Labor Costs data, which will provide more clarity about wage growth. The economic data is seen unchanged at 1.6%. Apart from that, commentaries from Fed policymakers are also due.
The Australian Dollar remains in the spotlight this week as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.10%. Also, the Australian growth rate in Q2 remained better than expectations. The economy grew at a steady pace of 0.4%, a higher-than-expected growth rate of 0.3%. On an annualized basis, Q2 GDP dropped to 2.1% from the Q1 growth rate of 2.4% but remained higher than expectations of 1.7%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6383
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6444
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6357
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
