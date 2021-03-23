AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest drop in a month above 0.7600 even as risk-off prevails

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD bounces off monthly low, flashed recently, amid short-covering move.
  • Fedspeak, virus-led lockdown and Western tussle with China weigh on sentiment, Flooding in NSW exerts additional downside pressure.
  • Preliminary readings of Commonwealth Bank PMIs can offer immediate direction but risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.

AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7630, off recently flashed monthly low, during the early Wednesday’s Asian session trading. The pair dropped the most since February 26 the previous day as multiple catalysts, ranging from Fed to coronavirus (COVID-19) and geopolitics, hurt market sentiment. Given the lack of decisive data, except for second-tier activity numbers, bears can keep the reins and look challenges to risks for fresh impulse.

Beaten from all the corners…

Be it the Fed policymakers’ mixed comments or the flooding in New South Wales (NSW), not to forget virus-led lockdowns in Europe and Western tussle with Beijing, AUD/USD had a beating from all the corners.

Talking about the Fedspeak, Chairman Jerome Powell kept his cautious optimism while defending the stimulus whereas Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan tuned too hawkish by signaling rate hikes in 2022. Further, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard offered mixed signals relating to the economy. Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shrugged off tax-hike fears but couldn’t impress the markets.

Elsewhere, Australia's worst floods in nearly half a century, per Reuters, in the NSW as well as fights between the Western allies and China over human rights violations in Xinjiang also weigh on the mood. Furthermore, extended virus-led lockdown in Germany and Netherlands is an extra burden on the market sentiment.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks turned south whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield dropped six basis points (bps) to retest a one-week low around 1.62% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.

Moving on, preliminary readings of March month Aussie PMIs from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) can offer immediate direction but major attention will be given to the risk catalysts mentioned above for fresh direction. Given the strength of the risk-off mood, coupled with the break of key short-term support, AUD/USD is likely to remain depressed for a while.

Technical analysis

While a clear break of a three-month-old ascending trend line portrayed the heaviest AUD/USD drop in a month, 100-day SMA currently challenges the bears around 0.7600. Hence, a corrective pullback towards the previous support line near 0.7670 can’t be ruled out unless the quote holds 0.7600, a break of which will eye the yearly bottom around 0.7560.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7626
Today Daily Change -0.0120
Today Daily Change % -1.55%
Today daily open 0.7746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7771
Daily SMA50 0.7743
Daily SMA100 0.7605
Daily SMA200 0.736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7758
Previous Daily Low 0.7704
Previous Weekly High 0.785
Previous Weekly Low 0.7698
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7737
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7725
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7714
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7768
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.779
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7822

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.

Read more

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.

Gold News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures