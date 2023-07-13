AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated

- AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD.
- The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck.
- A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday and looks to build on the overnight breakout rally through a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Spot prices currently trade near a three-week top and remain well supported by the prevailing US Dollar (USD) selling bias, with bulls now awaiting a sustained strength beyond the 0.6800 mark before placing fresh bets.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, plunges to its lowest level since April 2022 in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.3% in June, while the monthly rise was the smallest since August 2021. Furthermore, the yearly rate decelerated to 4.8% - also the smallest increase in more than two-year. Further moderation in consumer prices reinforced speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates only one more time this year.
Expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continue to weigh on the buck, which turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by an extension of the recent rally in the equity markets - is also seen undermining the safe-haven Greenback and benefitting the risk-sensitive Aussie. This, along with the overnight sustained strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA favours bullish traders.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. That said, the Relative Strength (RSI) on hourly charts is flashing slightly overbought conditions and holding back bulls from placing fresh bets around the AUD/USD pair or positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair ahead of the key Chinese macro data next Monday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated
AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck. A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 in the early Asian session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after breaking convincingly above the 1.1100 mark on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.
US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI
There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.