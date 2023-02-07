- AUD/USD resumes its uptrend after touching five-week lows around 0.6850.
- The RBA raised rates by 25 bps and projects additional increases to the cash rate.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Upward biased, it might test 0.7000 in the near term.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) recovered some ground vs. the US Dollar (USD) after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised rates by 25 bps in the Asian session, which triggered a jump to fresh two-day highs of 0.6951. Nevertheless, solid US economic data increased the Fed’s likelihood of further rate hikes. Hence, the AUD/USD retreated some but is still up 0.52, trading at 0.6920.
AUD/USD is still underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision
The AUD/USD is holding to its gains. The RBA’s decision to lift rates to the 3.35% threshold keeps the Aussie Dollar (AUD) positive in the day, clinging to gains above the psychological 0.6900 level. The RBA reiterated that further increases would be needed due to core inflation being higher than expected as the central bank tries to curb elevated inflation to its 2-3% target.
ANZ analysts expect the RBA to continue to raise the cash rate to 3.85%. “Today’s RBA statement spells out that further rate hikes are coming. We continue to expect that the cash rate target will rise another 25bp in March and then to 3.85% by May 2023. We still see the risks to that peak as tilted to the high side given the momentum in inflationary pressure.”
Aside from this, investors’ eyes would dissect each word of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, who would cross wires at around 17:00 GMT. Solid US economic data revealed since the first week of February would likely keep the Fed pressured to deliver price stability. January’s staggering employment report has opened the door for further tightening.
In the early morning, Minnesota’s Fed President Neil Kashkari said that he foresees the Federal Fund rate at around 5.4% due to the stronger-than-expected labor market report, which showed that the US central bank needs to keep raising rates.
AUD/USD technical analysis
Technically speaking, the AUD/USD fell to a 5-week low but found support around the 0.6850 area and reclaimed the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which rests at 0.6876. Nevertheless, for the AUD/USD to resume its uptrend, it needs a daily close above 0.6948, which would expose the pair to further buying pressure. That said, the AUD/USD next resistance would be the 20-day EMA at 0.6975, followed by the psychological 0.7000 figure, ahead of the February 3 high at 0.7080.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6921
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6856
|Daily SMA100
|0.6672
|Daily SMA200
|0.681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6948
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6856
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.0700 after having dropped to a fresh multi-week low below 1.0670 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovering from opening lows ahead of Powell's speech, the US Dollar loses interest.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2000 area as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2000, erasing a large portion of its daily losses. As investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, the US Dollar is struggling to preserve its strength, allowing the pair to edge higher.
Gold: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited Premium
Spot gold saw little action throughout the first half of the day, consolidating its latest losses just above the $1,860.00 threshold. The US Dollar mainly advanced against its European rivals, as certain caution reigned ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, resulting in XAU/USD holding within familiar levels.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Canoo Stock Forecast: Monday's GOEV plunge meets Tuesday buyers
Canoo (GOEV) stock is trading up more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after a surprise share offering on Monday helped the EV small-cap to close 12.4% lower. This seemed like a major overreaction from the market, which should have seen this coming.