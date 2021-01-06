AUD/NZD still struggling to hold above 1.0700

- AUD/NZD is still struggling to rally sustainably above the 1.0700 level.
- A notable 50% Fib stand to block the price action at 1.0730, while the 38.2% Fib and 21DMA at 1.0650 offers support.
AUD/NZD made it back to close to its highest levels in over a month at 1.0720 on Wednesday, but has since slipped back below 1.0700, a level it struggled to rally substantially above on Wednesday. However, recent price action suggests the pair continue to squeeze ever more tightly in this area, implying that a more convincing break above 1.0700 and back to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0720 is growing in likelihood.
A break above this area would open the door to a test of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the mid-August 2020 high at above 1.10 to the early December low of just above 1.04, which resides at 1.0730. The next area of resistance above this would be the 6 October low/5 November high at 1.0760.
If the bears prevail, a move back towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the mid-August 2020 high at above 1.10 to the early December low of just above 1.04, which resides just above 1.0650 would be likely. This area ought to offer solid support given that the 21-day moving average also sits around here.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7800 after US showdown probed 34-month top
AUD/USD reverses pullback from 0.7820, holds gains around multi-month top, up for the third consecutive day. Jon Ossoff wins Senate elections in Georgia, Trump urges supporters to go home in peace despite stolen elections. Aussie Trade Balance for November, ISM Services PMI to decorate the calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill
GBP/USD has been consolidating in recent trade just to the north of the 1.3600 after closing Wednesday trade with small losses. The pair traded largely as a function of the US dollar.
Gold bears testing the bullish commitments at critical support
Gold prices correcting the downside bearish impulse. The daily chart shows that the price has been held up at the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement level of the extended W-formation's bullish impulse.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.