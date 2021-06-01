AUD/NZD set to plummet towards the December 2020 low at 1.0412 – Commerzbank

“Further resistance can be seen between the January, February and April 19 highs at 1.0830/52 as well as at the April high at 1.0886 and the March high at 1.0948. Above it the 2017-2021 downtrend line can be seen at 1.0977 and the August 2020 high at 1.1045 as well as the August 2018 peak at 1.1180.”

“In view of the current decline, we changed our forecast to a bearish one and will retain it while the cross remains below the May highs at 1.0810/24 on a daily chart closing basis.”

“AUD/NZD’s sudden drop has practically taken it back to the March low at 1.0626, a slip through which will have the February trough at 1.0540 in its sights. Further down the December low can be spotted at 1.0412.”

The AUD/NZD pair has eroded its 2020-2021 uptrend and is swiftly heading back down towards the February low at 1.0540 and the December 2020 low at 1.0412, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.