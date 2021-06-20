AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near 50-day SMA in rising channel

- AUD/NZD struggles to find directional strength in the Asian session.
- Additional gains possible for the pair, if price decisively breaks 1.0800.
- Momentum oscillator throws caution for aggressive bids.
AUD/NZD prints some mild gains on the first day of the fresh trading week. The pair confides in a very narrow trade band and swings back and forth in the known territories.
As of writing, AUD/NZD trades at 1.0789 with 0.07% gains for the day.
AUD/NZD 60-minute chart
On the 60-minute chart, the AUD/NZD currency pair moves in a rising channel, while bulls face upside pressure near 1.0805.
AUD/NZD bulls remain hopeful as long price sustains above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0783.
That said if price breaks above the session’s high at 1.0796 then a potential upside toward the previous day’s high at 1.0814 can not be ruled out. This also coincides with the upper trading line of the channel.
In doing so, there is plenty of room for the pair to test the levels last seen in April. The first in line would be the April 20 high at 1.0825 followed by the 1.0851 mark touched on April 19.
Alternatively, the receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signals some negative bias in the price. Any downtick in the MACD could bring sellers back into action.
AUD/NZD bears would target the 1.0775 horizontal support level, while keeping an eye on June 17 low at 1.0743.
The next area support could be located at the June 8 low at 1.0714.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.073
|Daily SMA50
|1.0758
|Daily SMA100
|1.0764
|Daily SMA200
|1.0727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0814
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0744
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0851
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
