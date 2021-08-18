- In the last week, most analysts expected a rate hike of 25 bps.
- Single covid-19 case in Auckland, New Zealand weighs on the NZD.
- NZD slides against all of the G7 currencies.
Later, in the day by 02:00 GMT, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, also known as RBNZ, will unveil its Monetary Policy Statement. In the last week, the majority of the market priced in a 25 bps hike in the Overnight Cash Rate, while the most optimistic, the minority, were looking for a 50 bps hike.
However, conditions have changed. Yesterday, early in the Asian session, when the news of a case of covid in New Zealand hit the wires. The market’s reaction to this was to dump the New Zealand dollar against most of the G7 currencies. (Table 1)
The reaction of the market could be attributed to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, and the slow vaccination rate in the country of barely 19% of the population. Now the market is reassessing if the RBNZ is going to hold or if they stick with the 25 bps hike.
AUD/NZD Technical outlook
The price trades at 1.0440. The moving averages remain well above the spot price with the 50-day moving average at 1.0626, while the 200 and the 100-DMA’’s hover around the 1.0685/95 range. The pair remains in a downtrend and flattish awaiting RBNZ’s decision.
RSI is at 38.69 rising, while the Average True Range (ATR) is 58 pips and heading lower.
Resistance: 1.0540 (August 16 high), 1.0607 (July 28 high), 0.0626.
Support: 1.0450, 1.0418 (2021 low), 1.0350.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold remains subdued below $1,800 on mixed clues, risk-off sentiment
Gold prices remain virtually unchanged below $1,800 on the recent fears of the rising coronavirus cases globally. The recent US Retails Sales data pointed at the consumer worries about the rapid increase in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.