AUD/NZD bears stay in control, although downside momentum stalling

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD consolidates following steep downside move in 2020.
  • Markets take a breather, time to assess central banks again.

AUD/NZD is consolidating between a low of 1.0321 and 1.0334 as the bear trend's momentum slows up following a steep decline for the start of the year so far. First up, it has been a dramatic twenty-four-hours in global financial and commodity markets. Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards launched its first retaliatory strike for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in the dead of night with a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting US forces in neighbouring Iraq.

However, there were signs emerging from Tehran that the move was a calculated response to President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, and as such, markets took a pause on the risk-off and considered that there may not be retaliation from the US, considering there had been no reports of US casualties, hence seeing this as some sort of revenge without actually provoking out-right war. 

President Donald Trump then addressed the US the next day when he was able to say that Iran “appeared to be standing down”. Rather than announce any additional military action, he said he was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran. Risk rallied again, supporting both the kiwi and aussie. Note, the cross initially made a five-month low at 1.0316 following Iran’s retaliation, but rebounded to 1.0348 following Trump’s address.

Attention back to central banks

 Market attention has turned to unconventional monetary policy tools, in particular, quantitative easing. However, Analysts at ANZ Bank explained, that they don’t expect the RBA to turn to QE in 2020. "After a couple more rate cuts to 0.25% and explicit forward guidance, we think it will wait before considering further steps, provided no shock occurs that prompts immediate action.""Markets are pricing a 50% chance of easing at the Feb RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.41% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). Market pricing for RBNZ implies only a 15% chance of easing in February, with a terminal rate of 0.87% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%," analysts at Westpac noted.

Data for the pair will come in the form of Australia’s November month trade numbers will likely see the Trade Balance surplus improve from 4502M to 5915M. We also have the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which is expected to rise to 4.7% from 4.5% YoY.

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0326
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.0345
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0424
Daily SMA50 1.0547
Daily SMA100 1.0628
Daily SMA200 1.0579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0411
Previous Daily Low 1.0338
Previous Weekly High 1.0502
Previous Weekly Low 1.0379
Previous Monthly High 1.0545
Previous Monthly Low 1.0366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0366
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0383
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0292
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0245
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0391
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0437
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0464

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

