AUD/JPY refreshes daily low near 79.00 ahead of BOJ

- AUD/JPY pauses downfall on Wednesday following the previous two session’s sell-off.
- RBA Deputy Governor Debelle's speech, BOJ rate decision key for the day.
- Yen gains amid risk-off sentiment on its safe-haven appeal.
AUD/JPY refreshes daily lows in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair retreated toward 79.00 levels as fears persisted over China’s Evergrnade default risk despite assurance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
As of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 79.02, up 0.02% for the day.
The pair extended its decline following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) September Minutes of Meeting. The Central bank said the outbreak of the Delta variant had distracted the economic recovery more than estimated in the earlier month. RBA Governor Philip Lowe downplayed higher interest rate expectations before 2024.
In addition to that, New South Wales recorded 1,022 fresh new cases on Tuesday along with resurgence of coronavirus infections in Victoria. Meanwhile, construction sites in Melbourne remained closed for two weeks after a violent anti-vaccine protest in the city.
RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle offered nothing new on the monetary policy stance while addressing China’s property giant Evergrande issue.
Furthermore, Australia’s Westpac leading indicator declined 0.30% in August on a yearly basis, which kept the pressure on the aussie.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 futures are trading at 4,328, down 0.35% for the day.
The Japanese yen gains on risk aversion among investors despite the comments from the IMF on China. IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said China has tools and policy space to prevent Evergrande situation from turning into a systemic crisis.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision and US FOMC meeting to gauge the market sentiment.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.00
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.55
|Daily SMA50
|80.6
|Daily SMA100
|82.36
|Daily SMA200
|82.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.83
|Previous Daily Low
|78.86
|Previous Weekly High
|81.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.75
|Previous Monthly High
|81.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition
Dogecoin price action points to a continuation of the downside pressure it has experienced over the last month. Little supportive price action exists as bulls continue to disappear and fade away. Doge continues to drift lower as bears maintain a relentless assault against the bulls.
BOJ Preview: Same policy, LDP leadership race in focus
The BOJ is expected to offer little surprises when it concludes its two-day monetary policy review meeting on Wed, as Japan’s ruling party leadership race remains on the investors’ minds. Yen’s path of least resistance appears south but Fed holds the key.