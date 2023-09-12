- The daily chart portrays the cross-currency pair in consolidation as bulls eye 95.00.
- Short term, the AUD/JPY uptrend remains in charge, with bulls eyeing 95.00.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) exchanges hands near the weekly highs vs. the Japanese Yen (JPY(, but remains trading sideways amidst the lack of clear catalysts that boost or undermine the former. As Wednesday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.48, down by 0.02%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart depicts the pair as neutral to upward based, capped on the upside by the September 5 swing high of 94.71. If the pair breaks that level, the next resistance would be the 95.00 figure, followed by the July 25 swing high at 95.85. On the downside, the AUD/JPY finds support at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 94.20. A breach of the latter, the pair could edge toward the September 8 low of 93.58 before dropping toward the August 18 low of 92.78.
The AUD/JPY hourly chart depicts the pair consolidating around the weekly highs. Although buyers are in charge, they would need a decisive break of the September 4 high at 94.52, followed by the August 31 high at 94.93, before testing 95.00. On the downside, the pair’s first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 94.48; once cleared, the next support would be the Kijun-Sen at 94.30, followed by the psychological 94.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|94.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.05
|Daily SMA50
|94.38
|Daily SMA100
|93.57
|Daily SMA200
|91.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.46
|Previous Daily Low
|93.65
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.59
|Previous Monthly High
|95.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data
The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6425 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retreating from the 105.00 area. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium
A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Stellar price eyes 10% fall despite growing social metrics
Stellar token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.
S&P 500 sags into $4,460.00 after Apple fails to inspire tech component
S&P 500 takes a step down on flagging technology sector components. Equities on softer footing ahead of key US CPI data due on Wednesday. Despite declines, S&P tech component up nearly 40% for 2023.