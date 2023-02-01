- The AUD/JPY cleared the 50/200/100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on its way to 92.20s.
- AUD/JPY: A tweezers bottom candle chart pattern to pave the way for further upside.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) recovered some of its lost ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and rises, aligned with risk-perceived assets, bolstered by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage, to 4.50% - 4.75% range, with the market’s perception of a dovish Fed. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at 91.99 after hitting a daily low of 91.21, above its opening price by 0.31%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After the Fed’s decision, the AUD/JPY pair rebounded off the day’s low at 91.21, as market sentiment remained sour ahead of the Fed’s meeting. Once the headlines crossed newswires and Powell’s presser began, the AUD/JPY edged up, clearing on its way north the 50, 200, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 91.31, 91.55, and 91.95, respectively.
As the New York session is about to end, an AUD/JPY close above the 100-day EMA will exacerbate a rally towards the January 26 swing high at 92.81. Once the spot price claims above the latter, the 93.00 figure would be next; after that, the December 13 daily high at 93.35 would be tested.
As an alternate scenario, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 200-day EMA at 91.55. Break below would send the pair sliding towards the 50-day EMA At 91.33, ahead of the February 1 low at 91.21.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|91.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.83
|Daily SMA50
|91.11
|Daily SMA100
|92.57
|Daily SMA200
|93.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.17
|Previous Daily Low
|91.09
|Previous Weekly High
|92.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.17
|Previous Monthly High
|92.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
