AUD/JPY moves below 104.50 after China decides to hold interest rates

- AUD/JPY lost ground due to possible risk aversion sentiment.
- The Australian Dollar pared its gains after China's interest rate decision.
- PBOC maintained the one-year and five-year LPR at 3.45% and 3.95%, respectively.
AUD/JPY has trimmed its intraday gains, trading around 104.20 during the European session on Monday, amid a risk aversion sentiment. Earlier in the day, the Australian Dollar (AUD) appreciated but later pared its gains following China's interest rate decision. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) maintained the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.45% and 3.95%, respectively. Traders are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Meeting Minutes, which are set to be released on Tuesday.
The Australian Dollar could encounter obstacles as the yield on Australia's 10-year government bond hovers around 4.2% at its lowest level in a month. This decline in bond yields comes in the wake of a softer domestic jobs report for the first quarter. Sluggish wage growth has led markets to diminish the likelihood of any interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
On the JPY front, the significant interest rate differential between Japan and other countries exerts selling pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and boosts the AUD/JPY cross. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) abandoned the negative interest rate policy in March. Moreover, traders speculate that the BoJ might reduce bond purchases at the June policy meeting. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also indicated that there are no immediate plans to sell the central bank’s ETF holdings.
The findings of a survey conducted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to evaluate its past monetary easing measures showed that Japan is on the brink of witnessing significant changes in corporate activity. Many firms stated that they are unable to hire enough workers if they cut wages. Additionally, more firms are beginning to pass on rising labor costs to sales prices. Manufacturers identified FX stability as the most crucial factor they desired from the BoJ’s monetary policy.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|104.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.23
|Daily SMA50
|100.27
|Daily SMA100
|98.82
|Daily SMA200
|97.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.3
|Previous Daily Low
|103.63
|Previous Weekly High
|104.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.6
|Previous Monthly High
|105.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
