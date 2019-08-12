AUD bearish: Dalian Iron-ore prices slump on rising supply risks

Iron-ore prices traded on the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) extended its losing streak into an eighth straight day on Monday, having hit fresh two-month lows of CNY 609.50 ($86.31) per tonne amid worries of weak demand as China's top steel-producing province of Hebei looks to tighten emission requirements.
The slump in the ferrous metal’s prices is likely to keep the upside attempts restricted in the AUD/USD pair that currently trades near 0.6790 region, having reversed a dip to 0.6771 lows, as US-China trade woes linger.
It’s worth noting that iron-ore, one of Australia's top exports, slipped into a bear market last week.
AUD/USD Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6907
|Daily SMA50
|0.6939
|Daily SMA100
|0.6986
|Daily SMA200
|0.7072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.682
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6778
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6676
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia. The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.