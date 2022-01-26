ATVI Stock Forecast: Activision Blizzard slides again as tech weakness erases merger momentum

- NASDAQ: ATVI fell by 1.06% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the closing bell.
- Activision Blizzard unveils a new survival game set in an original universe.
NASDAQ: ATVI fell for the second consecutive day to start the week on Tuesday, as the ongoing tech weakness has halted any momentum from last week. Shares of ATVI fell by 1.06% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at $79.12. It was another sea of red as any memory of Monday’s late session rally had been forgotten by the time Tuesday opened. All three major indices fell yet again, led by the NASDAQ which fell a further 2.28%. Higher interest rates and a fed meeting later this week to discuss ongoing tapering policies have investors selling off tech stocks with high price multiples.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported its fiscal year 2022 second quarter results after the close on Tuesday. While the tech giant topped analyst estimates for earnings and revenue, the stock was initially trading lower in after hours, but closed the extended trading session slightly higher. Microsoft saw a nice boost in revenues from the PC market which included the Azure Cloud segment, Windows software sales, and actual computer hardware as well. Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard has allowed the company to create an all-new gaming division, and new gaming CEO Phil Spencer should be providing an update at the next earnings call.
Activision stock news
Activision Blizzard also gave gamers a sneak peek of the first new game announced since the company was acquired. The gaming firm posted the clip on its website in the developer recruitment section, as Activision Blizzard looks to bring on new talent to work on the new project. The game itself is a survival type game that has no relation to any former Activision Blizzard franchise. It has been labelled as a PC and console game, although don’t be surprised if it is either an Xbox exclusive or at least pre-released before it hits the Playstation 5.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold on the defensive below $1,850, focus remains on FOMC
A combination of factors dragged gold away from over two-month high touched on Tuesday. A recovery in the risk sentiment, Fed rate hike bets acted as a headwind for the commodity.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.