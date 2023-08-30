Asian Stock Market: Traces S&P 500 Futures to prod two-week high on mixed China, Fed bias, yields dribble

- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as traders await more clues to confirm Fed policy pivot, US-China optimism fades.
- MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan, S&P 500 Futures seesaw around two-week high.
- US Treasury bond yields lack momentum after refreshing weekly low.
- More clues to confirm Fed bias, global economic recovery eyed for clear directions.
The risk appetite remains firmer even as momentum traders take a breather during early Wednesday.
That said, the market sentiment improved the previous day after downbeat US data fuelled concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) nearness to policy pivot. Also previously favoring the risk-on mood were headlines surrounding China.
Alternatively, the fresh fears of the US-China tension and the market’s lack of belief in the Fed’s rate cut seem to recently prod the optimists.
As a result, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and the S&P 500 Futures seesaw around the intraday high while the US Treasury bond yields seesaw at the weekly low. That said, the US Dollar Index portrays a corrective bounce while prices of the Gold and the WTI crude oil edge higher.
China recently conveyed its dislike for the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s complaints about the hardships for the US firms in China. Previously, chatters about the early rate cuts from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and a cut into the mortgage rates, as well as likely improvement in the US-China ties, favored the market’s optimism. It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) readiness to be more cautious while allocating the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the future, due to the current environment of higher interest rates and inflation, also seems to renew the US Dollar’s demand.
Elsewhere, the previous day’s disappointing US consumer confidence, employment and housing data flagged fears of the Fed’s policy pivot, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the data-dependency for future moves to defend the hawkish bias.
It should be noted that Australia’s ASX 200 leads the gainers after witnessing downbeat Aussie inflation data while China stocks dribble. Further, Japan’s Nikkei pays little heed to fresh challenges to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) ultra-easy monetary policy.
Given the lack of clarity, traders will seek more clues to confirm the Fed’s policy pivot in 2023 and the stabilization of the US-China ties, as well as more stimulus from Beijing, for clear direction. Talking about the data, the US ADP Employment Change, the final readings of the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) will direct intraday moves ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Also read: Forex Today: US Dollar tumbles as markets get ready for key data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0890 key hurdle ahead of German inflation, US employment clues
EUR/USD reverses from weekly top while posting the first daily loss in three around 1.0860. The Euro pair marks the trader’s positioning for today’s top-tier German and the US data while taking a U-turn from a convergence of the 100-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-July.
GBP/USD retreats on US Dollar recovery, trades near 1.2630
GBP/USD trades lower around 1.2630 on the back of a recovery in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the improvement in US Treasury yields snapping a two-day losing streak. Investors await US economic data, seeking further clues on the Fed’s policy decision.
Gold: Weak US ADP jobs data could drive XAU/USD above $1,950
Gold price is challenging three-week highs near $1,940 in Wednesday’s trading so far but the further upside depends on the upcoming top-tier US ADP employment data, especially after the JOLTS Job Openings data disappointed by a wide margin on Tuesday.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000. If the reading aligns with the forecast, it would indicate the slowest growth in five months.