Asian Stock Market: Trades in negative territory, all eyes are on the US PPI

- Asian stock markets edge lower on Friday, Chinese equities lead losses.
- The Chinese inflation data fuels concern about the pace of China's post-pandemic recovery.
- Market players will monitor the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July.
Asian stock markets edges lower on Friday, with all eyes on the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later in the American session. Sydney, Hong Kong, and Shanghai stock markets decline while Japanese markets closed on holidays.
At press time, China’s Shanghai falls 1.19% to 3,215, the Shenzhen Component Index declines 1.24% to 10,910, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang falls 0.70% to 19,118, India’s NIFTY 50 is down 0.27%, and South Korea’s Kospi is up 0.07%.
In China, the inflation data on Wednesday raised concern about the pace of China's post-pandemic recovery. The Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) YoY fell 0.3% in July from 0% prior. This figure indicated the deflation in China.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting new US investments in China in sensitive technologies. That said, the US intends to target only Chinese companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from quantum computation and artificial intelligence (AI).
However, the restrictions would apply to "narrow subsets" of the three domains, but the administration did not provide further details and the proposal is available for public comment.
Despite a lack of any top-tier economic data release from the Japanese docket, the Japanese Yen approached a multi-week low of 144.63 amid thin volumes in the early Asian session on Friday.
Looking ahead, all eyes are on the highly anticipated US inflation data due later in the American session. The US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later in the day. The figure is expected to rise from 0.1% to 0.7% YoY. Traders anticipate that the data might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) that it is now under control and no further interest rate increases are necessary.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays bid toward 1.2700 ahead of UK GDP data
GBP/USD is picking up bids toward 1.2700 ahead of the critical UK GDP release. The UK economy is likely to have stagnated in Q2 2023. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upswing, although a cautious mood could limit its upside.
EUR/USD flat-lines around 1.0990, markets turn cautious ahead of US PPI data
The EUR/USD pair holds ground above the 1.0980 mark heading into the early European session on Friday. The major pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day after retreating from a weekly high of 1.1065 following US inflation data.
Gold nurtures bearish bias below $1,940
Gold licks its wounds at the lowest level in a month, snapping a four-day downtrend as markets reassess previous fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical concerns about China. Also allowing the XAU/USD to lick its wounds at the multi-day low is the US Dollar’s failure to defend late Thursday’s corrective bounce.
Binance Labs fights illiquidity risks, infuses $10 million into Helio Protocol's liquid staking goals
Binance exchange is committed to driving off illiquidity, complexity and centralization, throwing capital into the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the BNB ecosystem, Helio, going towards helping the protocol's drive to become a liquid staking protocol.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Higher prices at the pump could irritate consumers, hit markets Premium
Economists expect the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index to marginally decline in August. The long-term inflation expectations component may have exceeded estimates due to rising Oil prices. Markets may slide in response to worrying data.