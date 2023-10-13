Asian Stock Market: Regional indices dip on upbeat US consumer prices

Share:

Asian markets slid across the board following the weaker US session on Thursday.

Robust US data contributed to pressure on the capital markets.

Downbeat Chinese data affected the regional markets across the board.

Asian shares took a dip on Friday, reflecting a downturn in the market sentiment, while the dollar remained strong. This shift followed a higher-than-expected increase in US consumer prices, which has strengthened the argument for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.

The interplay of these factors is contributing to the evolving dynamics in the financial markets, with investors closely monitoring the implications for future monetary policy decisions.

At the time of writing, China's SSE Composite Index is down by 0.66% to 3,088, Shenzhen Component Index has declined to 10,039, down by 1.27%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell to 32,268, decreased by 0.70%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down by 2.0%, Korean KOSPI declined to 2,456 and Taiwan's Weighted Index has down by 0.47%.

Chinese stocks experienced significant declines, with notable pressure on the market, particularly driven by Chinese economic data revealing that China's consumer prices remained flat in September.

Additionally, China’s factory-gate prices, while still shrinking, did so at a slower pace. These indicators suggest the persistence of deflationary pressures in the Chinese economy, contributing to the negative sentiment in the stock market.

On Friday, Taiwan's chipmaker TSMC secured a waiver extension from the United States (US), allowing the company to continue supplying US chip equipment to its factories in China. This development reflects the intricacies of global supply chains and the strategic importance of technology and semiconductor production.

Indian NIFTY 50 and BSE SENSEX both fell by around 0.60% by the press time. This drop was attributed to a slide in information technology (IT) and bank stocks, which contributed to the overall downturn in the market. Additionally, investor sentiment was impacted by concerns about inflation in the United States (US).

The overnight trading session in the US witnessed all three major indexes closing lower. This downturn was triggered by stronger-than-expected US inflation data, which likely raised concerns among investors about the potential impact on monetary policy and the broader economic landscape.

The upcoming focus for investors centers on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, scheduled to speak on October 19. This timing is noteworthy as it falls just before the US central bank's blackout period, which precedes its next interest-rate decision. Powell's comments during this period are closely scrutinized for insights into the Fed's policy stance.