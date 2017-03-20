Article 50 of EU treaty will be triggered on March 29 - May's spokesman - RTRS

Article 50 of EU treaty will be triggered on March 29 - May's spokesman - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
Reuters reports, a spokesman for the British leader said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal notification of the United Kingdom's intention to leave the European Union, on March 29.
Additional headlines
- The United Kingdom has informed European Council President Donald Tusk's office of May's intention
- Tusk: Will present EU 27 with draft Brexit negotiating guidelines within 48 hours from UK trigger