AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment rises as weekend saw 4 million moviegoers

- NYSE:AMC gained 0.79% during Tuesday’s session.
- The figures are in for the record-setting weekend and investors are pleased.
- CEO Adam Aron announces that meme favorite Dogecoin is now accepted.
NYSE:AMC rebounded from the sell off on Monday although the meme stock still lagged the broader market during Tuesday’s session. Shares of AMC gained 0.79% and closed the trading day at $37.06. It was a mixed day for meme stocks as AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) closed higher, but other stocks like ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), and Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) all dropped lower. Camber Energy was the big loser on Tuesday as shares fell by more than 50% to $1.53. Meme stocks continued to see volatility even as all three major indices rebounded from Monday’s sell off.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The numbers for AMC’s record-breaking weekend are in and globally, theaters saw nearly 4 million moviegoers buy tickets. The two main attractions were of course, Venom: There Will be Carnage, and Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die. Venom brought in over $90 million domestically, while No Time to Die opened internationally first, and is set to debut in the U.S. next week. Judging by the overseas figures, stateside AMC locations should be in for another good weekend.
AMC stock forecast
CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that the company is now accepting retail investor’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, for the purchase of digital AMC gift cards. While Aron did not give an update on the acceptance of other cryptos like Bitcoin or Ethereum, the announcement for Dogecoin seemed to be enough to please AMC apes and crypto enthusiasts alike. It was reported that even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk supported AMC’s decision to accept Dogecoin. Musk has been a staunch supporter of the meme crypto, which has been one of the reasons that Dogecoin has shot up by nearly 4,500% since the start of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month low on massive dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets Downbeat eurozone retail sales weigh on the euro ahead of the ADP private-sector jobs report.
GBP/USD crashes to 1.3550 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP is next.
XAU/USD braces for a drop to $1738 support
Gold price remains sold-off into heavy USD demand, higher Treasury yields. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid the energy crisis, growth concerns.
Here’s why XRP price will skyrocket to $15
XRP price has been struggling lately on a lower time frame, while altcoins are enjoying massive bull rallies. However, on the weekly chart, Ripple indicates that it is forming a massive bullish pattern that could propel it higher.
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher
Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.