- BABA shares exploded 14.7% on Wednesday to close at $119.62.
- Chinese regulators approved the newest video game titles since July 2021.
- Most Chinese tech ADRs rallied on the news, viewing it as a sign of reduced scrutiny.
Alibaba (BABA) stock had its biggest day on Wednesday since March 16. News that Chinese regulators had green-lighted 60 new online games all at once sent the entire Chinese tech sector off to the races. Having been beaten down for the better part of 18 months, BABA shares played catch-up. BABA closed at $119.62 after trading as high as $121.06 in the session. BABA stock has lost 1.7% in Thursday's premarket to trade at $117.63 on news that China's top regulator is refuting reporting from both Reuters and Bloomberg that authorities have been mulling a revival of Ant Group's IPO. Alibaba owns a major stake in Ant Group.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Pardon me while I brush my shoulders off. Just Tuesday, when Alibaba stock was trading near $104, I wrote: "Above here is further resistance at $119.60. Both levels will supply likely take profit points for bullish traders." As the King James Bible says, "And it came to pass."
Alibaba Stock News: Apparently video game approval is a big deal
What launched Alibaba stock into the stratosphere was a government regulatory change that barely affects its business. China's National Press & Publication Administration approved 60 online games on Tuesday night, the largest approval of games in nearly a year. The last major approval came in July 2021.
The Chinese tech sector, however, took the announcement as more evidence that Beijing's tech crackdown that began in November 2020 is now ending. Just earlier this week the government ended its data security investigation of Didi Global (DIDI) and two other companies.
Since beginning with the shelving of Ant Group's IPO at the end of 2020, billions of dollars in market cap value have been wiped out of the Chinese tech sector. The Ant Group issue began due to regulators' unhappiness with Alibaba founder Jack Ma's critical comments but quickly morphed into a sector-wide review of monopolistic practices and consumer data collection practices.
In April, Chinese authorities announced a change of stance and said they were even willing to provide support to the homegrown tech industry including economic stimulus measures. These attitudes have changed as covid lockdowns in China dealt a severe broadside to industrial output. Now that lockdowns have ceased, China reported a 16.9% growth in exports YoY in May. The government appears set on fighting forecasts of a coming global recession, and China's central bank recently reduced interest rates in stark contrast to nearly all developed economies.
Alibaba Stock Forecast: Consolidation to be followed by run at $128
Now that BABA stock has resoundingly broken out of the three-month, iron grip of a symmetrical wedge structure, expect further upside. At the moment, BABA has already dashed through resistance at $110 and greeted resistance at $119.60. The most likely outcome is consolidation between $110 and $119.60 before bulls make another move higher. This is especially likely since Chinese ADRs are now being talked about more commonly by institutional investors who have already crowded into oil stocks and are looking for alpha elsewhere.
$110 will likely now provide support for the time being. Bulls will attempt a try later this month at the resistance zone that surrounds $128. This area was hard to penetrate in late March and early April. Above there, the year-to-date high on January 12 of $138.63 serves as the final boss before Alibaba can resolutely put the last 18 months of poor sentiment behind it.
BABA daily chart
The author owns shares of BABA.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB leaves key rates unchanged, intends to hike by 25 bps in July – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) has left its key rates following its June meeting as expected. In the policy statement, the bank clarified that it intends to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points in July and announced that it lowered the 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%. Eyes on Lagarde presser.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 as Lagarde speaks on policy outlook
EUR/USD has started to edge higher and climbed above 1.0750 following a dip below 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the ECB's policy statement. The shared currency continues to gather strength as ECB President Lagarde delivers her remarks on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, stays below 1.2550
GBP/USD is having a difficult time capitalizing on the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and trading below 1.2550. The sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP suggests that the British pound is struggling to capture the capital outflow out of the dollar.
Gold recovers to $1,850 but lacks follow-through
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose toward $1,850 in the early American session. Despite the renewed dollar weakness, rising US Treasury bond yields limit XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!