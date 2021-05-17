3 Dividend stocks to watch or buy now with 20% upside potential — PBCT, RF, CFG [Video]

These 3 dividend stocks PBCT, RF, CFG are set to breakout as Wyckoff accumulation structure has been completed.
They are not only suitable for swing trading as there is at least 20% potential upside for these stocks, but also for long term investing as the dividend yields based on the current price range from 2.5%-3.7%.
Watch the video below for potential low risk entry via either pullback trading or breakout trading with the key levels and target price:
Timestamps
- 0:24 PBCT (Peoples United Financial INC)
- 5:19 RF (Regions Financial Corp)
- 8:43 CFG (Citizens Financial Group INC)
