2020 Elections: Biden trails around 50%, Trump is at the same level as in 2016 – Danske Bank

Strategists at Danske Bank highlight the differences between and similarities of the 2016 and 2020 elections. According to them, the most important difference is the stability and the size of Joe Biden’s lead in the national votes compared with the 2016 election. They also expect the House going to the Democrats.
Key quotes
“According to the current projections for electoral votes based on state polls, Joe Biden has 222 solid or likely electoral votes (226 for Clinton on Election Day 2016) and Donald Trump has 125 solid or likely electoral votes (180 for Trump on Election Day 2016). Thus, Biden has already ‘secured’ as many electoral votes by 16 August as Clinton had on Election Day, while Trump is 55 electoral votes behind.”
“Looking at the swing states, Biden is notably ahead in Florida and Ohio, states that have historically voted for the winning candidate. Biden is leading by at least 5.5pp in swing states that voted Clinton in 2016. However, except for Missouri (R) and Wisconsin (D), the 2016 Trump swing states are all very close (within 5.0pp), with Biden in the lead in six of the nine close states.”
“Currently, the Senate election looks very close, with prediction markets leaning slightly towards a Democratic victory (53%). Democrats need to win 16 of 35 seats to get a majority, while Republicans need 21. According to RealClearPolitics, there are six ‘toss-up’ seats in the Senate. Remember the Senate is particularly important for two reasons: the President needs to control both the House and the Senate to get his policies though Congress and redistricting in 2021. In our view, the House is likely to go to the Democrats.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.