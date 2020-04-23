- XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.70% on Thursday.
- XRP/USD attempting to rebuild on the gains seen in the session on Wednesday.
- Critical downside support should be noted at the $0.1800 mark, resistance at $0.1900.
XRP/USD daily chart
A tight range remains the case via the daily chart view, moving between $0.1800-0.2000.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
There is a risk of a near-term double top via the 60-minute chart view. The $0.1900 level is the top area.
Spot rate: 0.1901
Relative change: +1.00%
High: 0.1910
Low: 0.1858
