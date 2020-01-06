- Binance Futures users now can trade XRP/USDT with up to x75 leverage.
- XRP/USD defies gravirty with 9%. growth.
Now on Binance Futures
One of the world's leading exchanges, Binance, added XRP to its Futures trading platform. The coin is available in the form of XRP/USDT perpetual contract with leverage up to 75x. It means that XRP is now available for margin trading. According to Binance:
The Perpetual Contract is an attempt to take advantage of a Futures Contract - specifically, the non-delivery of the actual commodity - while mimicking the behavior of the Spot market in order to reduce the price gap between the Futures Price and the Mark Price. This is a marked improvement compared to the traditional Futures Contract, which can have prolonged or even permanent differences versus the Spot Price.
XRP skyrockets
Ripple's XRP smashed several resistance levels and hit the intraday high at $0.2136. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2127, which is 9% higher from the beginning of Monday. Apart from the fundamental trigger, speculative and technical factors came into play and created a strong bullish environment for the coin.
A move above psychological $0.20 served as a green light for new buyers and woke up trading bots that were waiting for a solid buying signal. As a result, XRP quickly proceeded to $0.21 and surpassed SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $0.2130. Though the price retreated below this level, the upside momentum remains strong.
The RSI (Relative Strength Index) on the 1-hour chart is deep on the overbought territory, which means that the coin is vulnerable to a technical correction. The initial support is created by psychological $0.2000 reinforced by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. If it gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.1930 ( the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band) and psychological $0.1900.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls slowly reclaim the positions
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,200 (+2.0% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility.
ETH/USD not ready for a move above $140.00
thereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovery is limited by $240.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin with the current market capitalization of $4.3 billion has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis and 6% since the beginning of Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls to retain control
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen consolidating its latest uptick to near 7,500 mark, as we head towards the weekly closing. Ethereum and Ripple follow suit and post mild gains so far this Sunday, with the latter emerging as the main laggard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.