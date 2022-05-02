The weekend is ending bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.76% over the last seven days.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daliy chart, bulls are trying to hold the interim $37,700 level against the declining trading volume. If they manage to do that by the end of the day, the upcoming week might be bullish for the leading cryptocurrency. In another case, the breakout of $37,700 may be a prerequisite for a sharp drop to the area around $36,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,991 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the main altcoin has dropped by 5.53% since the beginning of the week.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped below the $2,774 level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the weekly candle fixes below it, the fall may continue to the $2,500-$2,400 zone by mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $2,764 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 15% over the last week.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price is coming back to the support level of the wide channel against the increased trading volume. If bears' pressure continues, the following week might begin with a further decline of XRP. In this regard, there is a high possibility to see the test of the $0.40 level soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5918 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

How likely is a $1 recovery for Cardano price

How likely is a $1 recovery for Cardano price

Cardano price crashed below the long-standing range, extending from $0.776 to $1.245. A quick recovery above the $0.776 range low could trigger a move to the range’s midpoint at $1.011.  A daily candlestick close below $0.677 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

More Cardano News

Can this setup trigger a 50% bull rally for Shiba Inu price

Can this setup trigger a 50% bull rally for Shiba Inu price

Shiba Inu price has set up a technical setup known as exaggerated divergence, hinting at an uptrend. Investors need to wait until SHIB breaks through the $0.0000218 to $0.0000246 breaker to reach $0.0000321. 

More Shiba Inu News

Solana price drops after Metaplex Candy Machine takes SOL down for 7 hours

Solana price drops after Metaplex Candy Machine takes SOL down for 7 hours

Solana blockchain was hit by the Metaplex Candy Machine bots that took SOL’s network down for nearly seven hours. The event had a negative impact on Solana price. 

More Solana News

Analysts are bullish on Ethereum as 12 million ETH is staked on the consensus layer

Analysts are bullish on Ethereum as 12 million ETH is staked on the consensus layer

Ethereum price volatility has increased uncertainty among investors. However, analysts are bullish on Ethereum and predict a rally in the altcoin. 

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play

Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play

Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location