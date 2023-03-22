Share:

Despite the unstable macroeconomic situation, surging inflation globally and a decline across the majority of markets, mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is in full swing. Thus, one of the first questions to arise for a new crypto user is where to store the coins. If you are currently in search for best wallet for crypto and cannot decide due to the large number of options — we have prepared a list of top online crypto wallets.

What is a crypto wallet?

A cryptocurrency wallet is a software program that stores private and public keys and interacts with various blockchain networks to enable users to send, receive, and manage their assets.

A crypto wallet can be either an application that runs on a computer or smartphone, or a hardware device that stores the keys offline for additional security. Some projects also offer additional features, such as the ability to exchange one cryptocurrency for another, monitor market prices, or track transaction history.

Below, we’ve outlined the different kinds of crypto wallets on the market right now, an explanation of their mechanics, and our advice on which one to choose based on your specific needs.

Most secure crypto wallet: The Coinspaid wallet

The CoinsPaid multi coin crypto wallet is one of the most secure and reliable options on the market for both businesses and individuals. Key advantages of the app include its ease of integration, the level of technical support on offer, and the large variety of cryptocurrencies offered.

Instead of just offering support for Bitcoin and Ethereum, the CoinsPaid wallet also supports top stablecoins like USDT and USDC, as well as popular altcoins like Dogecoin. There are currently 20+ different cryptos supported along with 40 fiat currencies, which is one of the largest selections you can find on the market today.

Behind the all-in-one crypto wallet is a parent company that happens to offer the largest payment processor in the world in terms of total volume processed – CryptoProcessing.com. Indeed, that level of experience has led users to prefer the CoinsPaid wallet when compared to others on the market.

Unlike other online cryptocurrency wallets, CoinsPaid is available both on desktop and mobile. Soon, they’re looking to release bank cards which will let you access and spend your funds without ever having to sell your crypto first.

One of the most significant advantages of CoinsPaid is an impeccable grade of security across all company’s offerings. First, it is an EU-licensed payment provider that fullt complies with AML/KYC/KYB regulations. In addition, the company has 2 blockchain risk scoring systems to detect and combat any suspicious activity. CoinsPaid is also regularly subject to independent security and financial audits, while never having lost even a dime of clients’ money.

Other top features include:

A built-in exchange — manage your crypto portfolio with access to some of the best cryptocurrency exchange rates. All supported currencies can be exchanged instantly and at the click of a button.

Multi-currency crypto wallet support – You can store and convert crypto to more than just one fiat currency. Want to hold Euros, dollars, and pounds? No problem.

Free, instant payments — You can send instant payments with zero commission between CoinsPaid user accounts.

With over 800 professional merchants trusting the CoinsPaid wallet with their cryptocurrency needs, this app has shown itself to be the most secure crypto wallet in the industry.

Best crypto wallet for Ethereum: Metamask

With over 30 million monthly active users, the MetaMask online cryptocurrency wallet is a highly popular Ethereum wallet, likely due to its user-friendly design and accessibility. This makes it a great option for novice investors seeking to store, send, and engage with Ethereum-compatible cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications (dApps).

MetaMask also stands out for its ability to work with other blockchain solutions. The software allows users to easily integrate almost any blockchain network into the app, including popular Web3 networks such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Users can also connect directly to the wallet to access popular NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and trade a variety of collectibles.

Moreover, the cryptocurrency wallet is available as a browser extension on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Brave, and as a mobile app on both Android and Apple devices.

Best hardware wallet for crypto: Ledger

Ledger is a prominent brand in the cryptocurrency industry, widely known for producing hardware wallets that are favoured by crypto enthusiasts. The brand's products are renowned for their extra layer of security, thanks to the incorporation of a Secure Element component. This chip is commonly found in passports, credit cards, and payment systems.

The Ledger Nano S was the brand's first wallet, and it was recently updated to the Nano S Plus in April 2022. This newer model comes with a larger storage capacity, improved display, and a USB-C cable port. The updated features make the Nano S an even more appealing entry-level product, particularly when compared to the larger Ledger Nano X.

At $89.13, the device is priced conveniently, sitting in the middle of the market's range of cheaper and more expensive alternatives. Additionally, it is compact, measuring just 2.2 × 0.7 × 0.36 inches, and has a 128 x 64-pixel screen that makes it easy to carry and navigate through installed apps.

Due to its nature as a piece of hardware, Ledger is one of the most secure crypto wallets available anywhere on the market.

Best dekstop wallet for cryptocurrency: Exodus

Exodus is widely regarded as one of the most comfortable and user-friendly wallets available. Although it was initially only available as a desktop application, Exodus now has apps for both iOS and Android, as well as compatibility with Trezor hardware wallets. Despite this, the desktop wallet, which is updated biweekly, remains its core offering.

One of Exodus' standout features is the sheer number of cryptocurrencies and NFTs it supports, with more than 290 available — a significantly higher number than many other hot wallets. This includes established altcoins like Ether, Litecoin, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as popular meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Thus, Exodus can be rightfully considered the top choice for multi currency crypto wallet.

In addition, the app boasts an expanding suite of applications designed to increase functionality, such as live charts, crypto staking, and crypto deposits.

Best Bitcoin personal wallet: Blue wallet

BlueWallet’s online wallet for cryptocurrency is an excellent choice for Bitcoin traders who prefer simpler software on their desktop computers. BlueWallet is a Bitcoin-only wallet, allowing their team to focus solely on enhancing the BTC experience on the platform.

The crypto wallet and exchange offer an interface that is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it a suitable choice for beginners. However, the app also includes advanced features that more experienced users may find beneficial.

Along with basic functionalities such as sending, receiving, and storing BTC, BlueWallet permits users to send batch transactions, customise fees, and establish a Tor connection to improve privacy.

BlueWallet's integration with the Lightning Network is another significant advantage. This layer two solution enables peer-to-peer payments to be processed much quicker than on Bitcoin's layer one network. The Lightning Network is best thought of as an expressway that operates on top of the traditional Bitcoin blockchain.

Best for mobile: Trust wallet

We have selected Trust Wallet as the top online crypto wallet due to its well-designed, easily navigable user interface, comprehensive support for dApps and NFTs, and the highest number of assets supported on our list.

Trust Wallet is a widely used online crypto wallet for mobile devices and the official mobile app of Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Despite its association with Binance, the wallet is non-custodial, meaning it does not store your private keys, and it is your responsibility to protect them.

It supports over 65 blockchains, enabling it to accommodate a wide range of digital assets. With over 4.5 million coins and tokens, it has the most extensive asset support on our list.

Trust Wallet is also a perfect choice for decentralised apps and NFT enthusiasts. The wallet includes a built-in Web3 browser, allowing users to access dApps and blockchain games directly from the app. This feature makes purchasing NFTs a breeze, as users can browse, buy, and store tokens using the integrated decentralised exchange without ever leaving the app.